Danko Now Knows Penalty for Accident: Two-year Driving Ban and Fine

Bratislava, April 26 (TASR) - Parliamentary Vice-chair Andrej Danko (Slovak National Party/SNS) has received a two-year driving ban following his traffic accident in the Bratislava borough of Dubravka in January and will have to pay a fine as well.

"I won't drive for two years, and I will pay a fine," said Danko on Friday while sweeping the streets in Dubravka, a voluntarily activity that he's taken up in connection with the accident.

Danko said that he's already paid for the traffic light that he damaged. He denied that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and stated that in the afternoon he'll publish evidence that he left the scene of the accident because of a broken tooth. He doesn't object to camera footage from the accident being published.

The traffic accident occurred on January 11. Danko claimed that his car skidded across a lane and crashed into a traffic light. The opposition criticised the fact that Danko didn't wait for the police to arrive and left the scene instead. The accident has been investigated as a misdemeanour since March.

The Regional Directorate of the Police Corps in Bratislava posted on Friday afternoon a video on a social network with a description "traffic accident as of January 11, 2024 in the Bratislava borough of Dubravka", which was the day when Parliamentary Vice-chair Andrej Danko (Slovak National Party/SNS) had his traffic accident in Dubravka.

In response to questions about Danko's sentence, the police said they don't comment on specific individuals or legal entities, but provide information on specific cases.

MP Roman Mikulec and former interior minister (Slovakia party, KU, For the People) stated that if ordinary people had behaved like Danko, they would have been punished much more. He also pointed to incumbent Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok's (Voice-SD) promise to publish the videos within a week of the accident. "Until today we've only seen the one in which we haven't actually seen anything," he added.