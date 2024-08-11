Danko: Replacement of SNM Chief to Be Probably Discussed

(TA3, 'V politike', August 11)



Speaking on TA3's discussion programme 'V politike' (In Politics) on Sunday, Slovak National Party (SNS) leader and Parliamentary Vice-chair Andrej Danko said that the replacement of the Slovak National Museum (SNM) head is likely to be discussed.

In connection with the dismissal of Slovak National Theatre (SND) general manager Matej Drlicka and Slovak National Gallery (SNG) director Alexandra Kusa by Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (an SNS nominee), he said that he fully stands behind the minister's decisions. MP and Progressive Slovakia (PS) vice-chairman Ivan Stefunko stated that the minister had dismissed people from two functioning institutions.

Concerning the dismissal of Drlicka and Kusa, Danko opined that it's natural that a new minister changes the leadership under him or her. However, he also considers it to be important to acknowledge the good they have done in the institutions. As for Kusa, he noted that she had been in the SNG's management for a long time. Danko claims that Kusa and her father signed contract amendments worth €2 million, describing this as a serious conflict of interest. He also blamed her for the overly expensive reconstruction of the SNG building.

Commenting on the dismissal of Drlicka and Kusa, Stefunko said that the minister ousted people from two functioning institutions. He likened her behaviour to feudalism, which divides society. In his opinion, any doubts in the institutions should be dealt with by bodies such as the Supreme Audit Office.

Meanwhile, regarding the organisation of the protests by the opposition parties, Stefunko admitted that the Christian Democrats (KDH) were also invited to participate, but refused to do so. "We're very happy that they will support the protests in a different way," he stated, adding that they have very good cooperation with KDH in Parliament.