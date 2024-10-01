Danko: SNS Caucus Name Won't Be Changed, I Feel Betrayed by Huliak

Bratislava, October 1 (TASR) - The name of the Slovak National Party (SNS) caucus won't and can't be changed, SNS chairman Andrej Danko stated in response to the request of MP Rudolf Huliak to add 'National Coalition' to the name of the SNS caucus, seeing this as a betrayal of SNS.

Danko believes, however, that the coalition won't have fewer MPs. Nevertheless, the SNS leader distances himself from Huliak. The SNS chief also apologised to opposition MP Lucia Plavakova (Progressive Slovakia/PS) for the vulgar words directed at her by Huliak, and Danko expects the same from him. He also sees Huliak's support for the Voice-SD party on the issue of the parliamentary chair as a betrayal.

"The SNS parliamentary caucus won't and can't change its name because a plenary should have to approve it. I refuse to be blackmailed from the position that someone isn't satisfied. I have many other opinions, which Rudolf Huliak promotes," said Danko at a press conference on Tuesday. He is shocked by Huliak's decision. "If you fight with political rivals, such as Voice-SD, Smer-SD or the opposition, you are used to a political fight. But betrayal always hurts and I felt the betrayal of Rudolf Huliak today," stated Danko. However, he believes that he won't leave the caucus and pointed to Huliak's words that he isn't betraying the coalition. "If anyone is happy that the coalition will have fewer MPs, it isn't true," added the SNS chief.

Danko considered Huliak one of his closest collaborators. Now, he thinks that Huliak agreed with Voice-SD in connection with the election of the House chair. SNS and Voice-SD are disputing this post, as according to the coalition agreement Voice-SD is entitled to it, but Danko is also interested in the post. "We've agreed in the coalition that Peter Ziga [Voice-SD] will remain as acting chairman, that we'll focus on the work for the people," he said.