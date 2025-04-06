Danko: Transaction Tax Stands and Falls only on Prime Minister

(TA3, 'V politike', April 6)



The transaction tax stands and falls only on Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD), Parliamentary Vice-chair and leader of the coalition Slovak National Party (SNS) Andrej Danko said on TA3's discussion programme 'V politike' (In Politics) on Sunday.

MP and Progressive Slovakia (PS) chief Michal Simecka called on his opponent on the show to vote in favour of an amendment to the relevant law sponsored by PS, which deals with the financing of local authorities and the scrapping of the transaction tax as of May 1 this year.

"I also see people in the coalition who are against the transaction tax. Today, it stands and falls only on Robert Fico. I'm convinced that he'll accept the arguments to look for other resources in the state," noted Danko.

The SNS leader declared in the debate that he wants to first agree on the scrapping of the transaction tax with his coalition partners and if he fails, he plans to come up with a proposal to scrap it in Parliament. "I don't care who votes, I'll welcome every vote, both from the coalition and the opposition," stated Danko, reiterating that the transaction tax is a "heartless and unethical experiment".

Simecka responded that the transaction tax should be scrapped before the end of the year, adding that he would also support a possible SNS proposal. "In my opinion, there's a will for this in Voice-SD as well. I'm sure that they already know, both in Smer and in Voice, that it'll have to be scrapped, that they won't be able to sustain the public pressure or Mr Danko's pressure, so let's do it earlier and not wait for the end of the year," he added. Danko then pointed out that he can't support the opposition proposal because that would mean violation of the coalition agreement.