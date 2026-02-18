Danko Urges Gov't to Summon Ukrainian Ambassador Over Attack on Druzhba Pipeline

Bratislava, 18 February (TASR) - The government should summon the Ukrainian ambassador to Slovakia over the damaged Druzhba oil pipeline, and if it is proven that the Ukrainians were responsible for the damage, he should be expelled, stated coalition Slovak National Party (SNS) chair Andrej Danko in a social media post on Wednesday.



Danko considers the disruption of oil supplies to be gross interference in the Hungarian parliamentary elections.



"It's an indisputable fact that the situation at Slovnaft [oil refinery] is serious. Slovnaft has no oil. That's why I welcomed the steps taken by our government and at the same time am calling on the prime minister to summon the Ukrainian ambassador.

If it is proven that the Druzhba oil pipeline has been damaged by the Ukrainians, the ambassador should be expelled.

It makes absolutely no sense for the Russians to damage something that generates income for them. [Ukrainian] President Volodymyr Zelenskyy threatened in the past that we'd regret some of our statements and actions," said Danko.



As Slovnaft belongs to the Hungarian group MOL Group, this is also an attack on Hungary, according to the SNS chair.



"It's an indisputable fact that parliamentary elections are under way in Hungary and that this is interference in the Hungarian parliamentary elections. Viktor Orban doesn't suit them because he promotes ideas similar to those of our government. In many matters Viktor Orban is principled," added the SNS chair.



"I have serious concerns that if someone doesn't stop President Zelenskyy, the EU may be drawn into the military conflict. I hope that no one doubts that Mr. Zelenskyy isn't acting independently.

That's why I always regretted it when [Premier] Robert Fico [Smer-SD] spoke about wanting joint government talks with Ukraine and even about Ukraine joining the EU. On behalf of the Slovak National Party, I say that Ukraine cannot belong to either NATO or the European Union," he underlined.



Danko added that he expects foreign interference in next year's pre-election campaign in Slovakia.



"The hell that will come next year, when a parliamentary election is to be held in Slovakia, is probably beyond imagination.

They'll try to destroy the leaders of Smer-SD, Voice and SNS, as has always been the case. And if our government doesn't realise this, it will end very badly," said Danko.

