Defence Ministry: First Slovaks on Way Home from Israel and Jordan

The first Slovaks from Israel and Jordan are on their way back to Slovakia, the Defence Ministry announced on a social network on Tuesday, adding that they are being transported by a C-27J Spartan military aircraft.

Bratislava, 3 March (TASR) - The first Slovaks from Israel and Jordan are on their way back to Slovakia, the Defence Ministry announced on a social network on Tuesday, adding that they are being transported by a C-27J Spartan military aircraft.

"In cooperation with the Foreign Affairs and Interior Ministries, the safety of every single person and their return to those waiting for them with love in Slovakia is a priority for us," stated the ministry.