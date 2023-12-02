Democrats Choose Jaroslav Nad As Their New Leader

Presov, December 2 (TASR) - Jaroslav Nad has become the new chairman of the extra-parliamentary Democrats party; he was elected at the party congress in Presov on Saturday.

Nad replaces Eduard Heger at the post. The congress also declared its determination to continue political activity with the aim of achieving success in the presidential, municipal and parliamentary elections as well as in the European elections.

"Many people are already saying today that they are sorry that we didn't make it to parliament, that we're missing there, and I believe that our work will lead to the fact that we'll become relevant not only in terms of support, but also in terms of the results that will determine us to many other tasks in the future," stated the new leader.

Nad identified as one of his priorities to increase the number of members in the party. "After the end of the parliamentary election, we accepted approximately 250 new members, others are applying for membership, and we'll admit others. We've covered regions and as of January we're going to cover all districts," he pointed out.

The new leader also wants to present his vision for next year's European Parliament elections. He also plans to address the issue of presidential elections. Democrats are ready to present their own candidate or support one who represents their values and agenda.

The congress also elected new party vice-chairs, including Eduard Heger, Andrea Letanovska, Juraj Seliga and Frantisek Olha.