Dlugosova: Government Bills Pose Threat to Whistleblowers

Bratislava, December 15 (TASR) - Changes in the whistleblower protection law proposed by the government pose a threat to whistleblowers and might result in investigations into serious crimes being hampered, chair of the Whistleblowers Protection Office Zuzana Dlugosova told a news conference on Friday.

Among the provisions at issue, for example, are efforts to redefine qualified reporting and the introduction of an obligation to state the reasons for granting protected whistleblower status. "In addition to having a deterrent effect on potential whistleblowers, this could mar investigations," said Dlugosova. "The content of a criminal report is the suspicion of criminal activity by people, employees or colleagues of an employer who might be directly affected by potential criminal proceedings," she noted.

Dlugosova also criticised the intention to exempt police officers from the law, viewing this as insufficiently justified by the government. "Partly considering the fact that the internal reporting system within the Police Corps, based on our knowledge so far, doesn't work," she said. Dlugosova also pointed out that the proposed change would retroactively revoke protection for police officers who have already acquired it and allow the revision of protection granted to date.

Dlugosova believes that several proposals for adjustments arose from misunderstandings or a lack of knowledge of application in practice. Therefore, on behalf of the office she's calling for the the premier, parliamentary chair and parliamentary caucuses to halt the related legislative proceedings and to make changes to the law only after a matter-of-fact and professional debate.

Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka has also expressed doubts regarding the retroactive nature of the government bill. Parliamentary Chair Peter Pellegrini (Voice-SD) reacted by saying that his objections will be taken into account in the amending proposal.

Parliament is currently dealing with the amendment to the whistleblower protection law via a short-track legislative procedure.