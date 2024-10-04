Drucker: I'm Education Minister, I'm Not Interested in Any Other Post

Bratislava, October 4 (TASR) - Education Minister and former health minister (2016-2018) Tomas Drucker (Voice-SD) stated on Friday that he isn't interested in any other post, stressing that he's responsible for the implementation of the Government Manifesto in the field of education, TASR was told by the Education Ministry's communication department on Friday in response to the announced resignation of Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova (Voice-SD).

"We've rolled out at the ministry 40 projects of a programme for changes. My task is to bring these projects to a successful end so that the education system in Slovakia moves towards higher quality and better results," said Drucker.

The education minister is sorry to see Dolinkova leave, but stressed that he understands her reasons. However, he would expect that after her resignation, Government Proxy for Investigations into COVID-19 Pandemic Management Peter Kotlar (SNS) will also step down from his post. According to the minister, Kotlar's activities are "anything but investigation into COVID-19 pandemic management".

Dolinkova announced her decision to resign from her post on Friday. She plans to hand in her resignation to President Peter Pellegrini very soon. She said that she doesn't feel support for her goals and measures aimed at improving health care. The outgoing minister also blasted the consolidation measures approved by Parliament. She also took potshots at the stance of Government Proxy for Investigations into COVID-19 Pandemic Management Peter Kotlar, criticising him for spreading disinformation.