Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude Hits Western Slovakia

Bratislava, 21 February (TASR) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 struck western Slovakia on Saturday afternoon, with initial data indicating a magnitude of 4.6, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on its website.



The quake was also confirmed to TASR by Kristian Csicsay, head of the Seismology Department at the Slovak Academy of Sciences.



According to Csicsay, the epicentre was located on the Slovak-Hungarian border, approximately two kilometres from Samorin (Trnava region).



The EMSC website identified the location of the measured earthquake with coordinates pointing to a field near the village of Kyselica, close to Samorin. Earlier data had referred to the Gabcikovo Waterworks.



According to EMSC, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 13 kilometres at 13:44 CET.



Csicsay added that the data recorded by automatic instruments must still be reviewed by a seismologist.

Police in the Bratislava region have so far recorded no injuries or property damage with respect to Saturday's earthquake that struck western Slovakia.



Residents are not in immediate danger, police said on social media.



"During this afternoon we recorded short-term earth tremors in the Bratislava region. In this context, we have so far not registered any incident involving harm to the health or property of residents.

At this moment, there is no immediate danger to residents,” police stated.



Seismologists recorded an earthquake measuring between 4.3 and 4.5 magnitude near Bratislava and Samorin (Trnava region) on Friday afternoon. The Interior Ministry confirmed the information.

No casualties or injuries have been reported, with the Interior Ministry collecting information on any damage.

