Dolezal Presents Cross-border Bike Sharing Project in Komarno

Bratislava, May 17 (TASR) – The cross-border KOMBIbike project is a model example of how shared bicycles can help not only town residents, but also tourists, Transport Minister Andrej Dolezal (a We Are Family nominee) said when presenting the project together with Komarno (Nitra region) mayor Bela Keszegh and national cyclo-coordinator Peter Klucka in Komarno on Monday.

Nine towns on both sides of the Danube River – Komarno, Hurbanovo, Nove Zamky, Kolarovo and Nesvady on the Slovak side and Komarom, Tata, Kisber and Oroszlany on the Hungarian – have jointed the KOMBIbike project. A total of 13 bike docking stations have been installed all over the region with 130 bikes being available in them, including 35 e-bikes.

“The town of Komarno is a model sample of the bike sharing project’s utilisation, as bikes can be used not only by residents of the town, but also visitors – cyclists to visit neighbouring Hungary, or Kolarovo, Hurbanovo, Nesvady and other towns on the Danube or Vah Rivers,” stated Dolezal. The investment in the project amounted to €980,954 and it was co-financed from the Intereg V-A Slovakia-Hungary Cooperation Programme.

Dolezal noted that the Transport Ministry expressed its clear support for bicycle transport also last year when it allocated a subsidy amounting to €75,380 to the town as part of the 2019 Cycling Call. He also mentioned the recovery plan from which some €100 million should go for the development of bicycle transport.