EC Approves Slovak Scheme to Support Intermodal Freight Transport

Brussels, August 4 (TASR-correspondent) – The European Commission (EC) on Thursday announced that it’s approved the allocation of €30 million as part of a Slovak scheme to support the transition of freight transport from exclusively road to combined road-rail transport and road-inland water transport.

The intermodal freight transport support scheme will be financed through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) after the European Commission has positively assessed Slovakia’s recovery and resilience plan and the Council of the EU has accepted Slovakia’s national plan.

The state aid scheme will be in place until December 31, 2027. The purpose of the Slovak scheme is to support the development of new routes for unaccompanied combined freight transport involving a road section and rail transport and/or inland water transport. The scheme will also support the purchase of new intermodal transport units.

As part of the scheme, support will be provided in the form of direct grants to companies engaged in the rail cargo transport sector in Slovakia. The aid will cover up to 49 percent of eligible costs in the case of support for new routes and 30 percent of eligible costs in the case of support for intermodal transport units.