EcoMin: Oil Supplies to Slovakia through Southern Druzhba Oil Pipeline Restored

Bratislava, August 10 (TASR) – The problem that arose in the payment for the transport of oil to Slovakia has been eliminated, and at this moment oil deliveries continue through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.



“There is no need to look for politics behind the interruption of oil supplies. The situation arose due to an administrative error outside of Ukraine and Russia, and the said error occurred due to an incorrect evaluation of the payment as a violation of sanctions,” added the head of the ministry Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS).

The supply of oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline was restricted last Thursday (August 4). According to the Economy Ministry, the problem was eliminated thanks to the cooperation of the economy minister with national carrier Transpetrol and refinery Slovnaft in Bratislava. The Ukrainian transport company responded positively to the proposal of Slovnaft and MOL to pay transit fees for oil shipments. The Russian side also agreed with the solution.

“The suspension of supplies occurred after technical problems occurred at the level of the banks in connection with the payment of transit fees from the Russian side. Despite the problem, the Bratislava refinery operated without interruption and the supply of the market was smooth during this time,” said the Economy Ministry, adding that during the suspension of oil supplies, available reserves in the system were used.