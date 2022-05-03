European Commission Sends Slovakia €193.6 million to Cope with Refugee Crisis

Bratislava, May 3 (TASR) – The European Commission has sent additional advance payments from REACT-EU resources worth almost €193.6 million to the accounts of the Slovak Finance Ministry, TASR learnt from the ministry’s press department on Tuesday.



The additional advance payments are intended for the member states most affected by the refugee crisis.

In particular, the European Commission sent €107.7 million for the Operational Programme Human Resources, €66.3 million for the Integrated Regional Operational Programme and €19.6 million for the Operational Programme Effective Public Administration.