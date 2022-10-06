Heger: Crucial for Slovakia that Gas Price Bubble Bursts

Bratislava/Prague, October 6 (TASR-correspondent) – It is crucial for Slovakia that the gas price bubble caused by Russia bursts, said Premier Eduard Heger before leaving for the European Political Community (EPC) summit due to take place in Prague on Thursday.

“It is of key importance for Slovakia that the gas price bubble bursts, as we know that it was driven to such a size by Russia,” stated Heger. By bursting it and disconnecting from Russian gas, Europe can defeat Russia and at the same time help Ukraine to regain its territory, he stressed.

According to the Slovak premier, Thursday’s summit is an opportunity for Slovakia to show the uniqueness of the situation in which it finds itself. “The summit will be about energy and, naturally, about the economy. It’s a great opportunity for us to have all the countries of Europe sitting around one table to discuss a vision of peace and security together, as we can see that it isn’t a matter of course,” he said.

“The aggression in Ukraine clearly shows that Russia is not a reliable partner and presents a danger to many countries in Europe,” added Heger.

The first-ever summit of the EPC, a community initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, is taking place at Prague Castle on Thursday. In addition to the EU 27, other 16 countries have been invited to attend. The EPC summit will be followed by an informal summit of the European Council.