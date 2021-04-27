Heger: Slovakia’s Recovery Plan Received Positively in Brussels

Brussels, April 27 (TASR-correspondent) – The Slovak national recovery and resilience plan has received a positive feedback in Brussels, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) stated on Tuesday afternoon in Brussels following his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.



During the first part of his visit to the EU institutions, the premier also met with EC Vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis and European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni.

The prime minister pointed out that the first part of his negotiations was focused mainly on the national recovery plan. “We’ve received positive feedback in terms of timing and process. We’ve been discussing the priorities we’ve set for a long time and there has been no problem. I’m pleased that we’ll be able to submit a recovery plan by April 30,” said Heger, adding that the Slovak government will discuss this plan on Wednesday (April 28).

Heger pointed out that there were great fears in Slovakia whether this government would be able to prepare in time and in good quality a plan, which will give Slovakia billions of extra euros in the coming years for the modernisation and reconstruction of the country after the coronavirus crisis.

“We’ve met this deadline today, and I’m pleased to have been able to speak in the talks as a representative of a member state that has done it very well and on time and that has done a good job in terms of content and priorities, as well as national needs. This is important to say,” he stated.