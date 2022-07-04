Korcok: Slovaks Can Make Phone Calls in EU at Domestic Prices for 10 More Years

Bratislava, July 4 (TASR) – Slovaks can make calls and use mobile data in EU countries at domestic prices for the next ten years, Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok (a SaS nominee) said on Monday.

Originally, ‘roaming at domestic prices’ should have ended this June.

“Membership of the European Union brings many specific advantages to Slovak citizens. One of them is making calls and using mobile data abroad at domestic prices, which was supposed to end on June 30, 2022. However, I am very glad that the member states have agreed to extend the European ‘roaming at domestic prices’ at least until 2032. And all that under even better conditions and customer protection, which will, for example, prevent unexpected hidden fees or ensure the same quality of service as users enjoy at home,” the minister has posted on a social network.

The new regulation on roaming, valid from July 1, among other things, introduces consumers’ right to the same quality of mobile internet abroad as they have at home. “Operators should ensure that consumers have access to a 4G network or a more advanced 5G network if available. All information regarding availability of networks in different destinations should be easily accessible directly in contracts or on operators’ websites,” added the European Commission’s Representation in Slovakia.