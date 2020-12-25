Slovak Foreign Minister Korcok Welcomes EU-Britain Trade Deal

Bratislava, December 25 (TASR) – The fact that the EU and Britain were able to reach an agreement on their future trade relations on Christmas Eve is also a piece of good news for Slovakia and its people, Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok has stated.

“Slovakia will promote in the next few days full-fledged application of the deal, which is due to enter into force as of January 1, 2021,” said Korcok, according to his press office. He stressed that thanks to the agreement, both the EU and Britain will avoid as of the New Year’s Day complications related to emergency scenarios and trade arrangements in line with rules of the World Trade Organisation.