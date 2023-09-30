Election Moratorium to be Extended by 40 Minutes, Will Last until 10.40 p.m.

Bratislava, September 30 (TASR) - The election moratorium in the snap general election in Slovakia will be extended by 40 minutes. It will last until 10:40 p.m. all over Slovakia, announced State Electoral Commission chair Ladislav Orosz.

The reason is the extension of voting in one of the electoral wards in Bratislava's borough of Petrzalka. According to Orosz, the State Electoral Commission will meet at 4 p.m. again and make a decision regarding the moratorium extension.

The voting was extended by 40 minutes in an electoral ward at Gessayova 2 Primary School in Petrzalka due to health complications of one of its committee members, who had to be treated by paramedics.

Twenty-four political parties and one coalition are running in the snap general election. The counting of ballots will start after the polling stations close. Interim unofficial results will be available on the www.volbysr.sk and www.teraz.sk websites. The official results will be be announced only after they are approved by the State Electoral Commission.