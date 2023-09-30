Election23: Voter Dies after Collapsing in Polling Station in Trencin Region

Povazska Bystrica, September 30 (TASR) - A 78-year voter died after collapsing in a polling station in the Povazska Bystrica borough of Povazske Podhradie, TASR was told by spokesman for the Emergency Medical Service's operation centre Viliam Sladek on Saturday.

"At 3.45 p.m., we received a request for help from the emergency medical service line for an elderly man who had collapsed in a polling station in the Povazska Bystrica borough of Povazske Podhradie. We immediately sent an emergency medical service ambulance to the scene. Despite the efforts of the paramedics, it wasn't possible to save the 78-year-old man, and the emergency medical service doctor present at the scene pronounced him dead after unsuccessful resuscitation," said Sladek.

According to recorder-keeper of the district election commission in Povazska Bystrica Adriana Oravikova, voting in the ward was interrupted during the intervention of the paramedics for 45 minutes. The polling station will be therefore open for voting until 10.45 p.m.