Election24: Danko Withdraws Presidential Candidacy

Bratislava, March 18 (TASR) - Slovak National Party (SNS) leader and Parliamentary Vice-chair Andrej Danko withdrew his presidential candidacy on Monday, announcing this at a joint news conference with another presidential candidate, ex-minister of justice Stefan Harabin.

Danko explained his move by pointing to developments in election support and an effort not to split national-conservative forces. At the same time, he voiced his support for Harabin in the election.

"Back in January, we made a gentleman's agreement that we would support each other depending on who would be more successful in election polls," said Danko. At the same time, he declared that he's got a mandate from his party to support Harabin and asked voters to do the same. Danko believes that Harabin can make it to the second round.

When asked if it isn't strange that he's supporting Harabin and not coalition partner Peter Pellegrini, Danko answered that the parliamentary chair and Voice-SD leader wasn't interested in SNS's support.

Harabin thanked Danko for his support and praised his efforts to unite national-patriotic forces. "I am in favour of uniting forces like this for the European Parliament (EP) elections as well," he said. At the same time, he declared that he's entering the election with a clear goal - to win it. He called himself a peaceful presidential candidate with a clearly defined position towards the war in Ukraine and the geopolitical future of Slovakia. "If I win the election, no Slovak soldier will go to Ukraine, not a single bullet, not a single cent will go to Ukraine. Not a single migrant will come to Slovakia and not a single foreign soldier will be in Slovakia," he said. "I will strive to ensure that Slovakia gains neutrality status," he added.

SNS indicated some time ago that Danko might withdraw from the presidential election "if election polls show that his chances aren't good".

Danko significantly lagged behind Harabin in the most recent election polls.

Voters will thus be able to choose from among ten presidential candidates in the first election round on Saturday (March 23). They are Patrik Dubovsky, Krisztian Forro, Stefan Harabin, Ivan Korcok, Marian Kotleba, Jan Kubis, Igor Matovic, Milan Nahlik, Peter Pellegrini and Robert Svec.