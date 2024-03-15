Election24: Harabin: No Fundamental Changes Needed to Current Form of Elections

Bratislava, March 15 (TASR) - The current form of elections in Slovakia doesn't need any fundamental changes, presidential candidate Stefan Harabin has stated in an interview for TASR, adding that he would change neither the powers, nor the status of the head of state. This interview with Harabin is a part of a series of interviews with candidates for the post of Slovak president.



-What do you view as the most important role of the Slovak president?-



The highest value for me is a person, his/her social security, peaceful development and the safety of society. Slovakia has no superiors in the world, and foreign policy is within our exclusive powers. My agenda is oriented towards consolidating and stabilising society through compliance with the Constitution and laws.





-Which power of the president do you find to be the most important, and without which power could you imagine operating in the presidential post, or which one do you not plan to use?-





The current powers and status of the president of the republic fully correspond to the needs of the president as a representative of the country, foreign and defence policy-maker and protector of how the sovereign country functions.





-Some political parties have spoken about the need for a change in the electoral system? Is this change needed? Would you sign off a change in the electoral system?-



In my opinion, the current form of elections in Slovakia doesn't need any fundamental changes.





-What is your attitude towards Slovakia's membership of NATO and the EU? We've been members of these organisations for 20 years.-



In the sense of international law, the EU is one of many international organisations, just like NATO: we do not have to quit them. We must insist on adherence to the provisions of valid treaties by the administration and leadership of the Union. The problem is that the EU doesn't have a viable development concept. Inciting hatred against Russia, imposing sanctions, efforts to force member states to accept illegal migrants, favouring Ukraine's farm production - this is not development. As far as NATO is concerned: your own security cannot be created against someone else, as you no longer live in a safe environment then. I won't allow Slovakia to be dragged into a war.





-The president of the Slovak Republic also holds the post of commander of the armed forces. What is your stance on financing the army, its modernisation and strengthening, also in view of what's happening east of our borders?-



Slovakia has no enemies. Russia doesn't pose a military threat to us. We ourselves are responsible for our own defence. International law does not allow countries to send weapons to the territory of military action of any of the parties to a conflict.





-What is your opinion of aid to Ukraine? Do you support Ukraine's membership of the EU? The Union has okayed the start of accession talks.-



The Union has okayed the start of accession talks. On February 2, 2024, the International Court of Justice in The Hague definitively refused to admit that it was terrorism or genocide on the part of Russia and rejected Ukraine's demands for compensation for the damage caused by Russia's special military operation.





A total of 11 candidates are running for the presidential post in this year's election. They are: Andrej Danko, Patrik Dubovsky, Krisztian Forro, Stefan Harabin, Ivan Korcok, Marian Kotleba, Jan Kubis, Igor Matovic, Milan Nahlik, Peter Pellegrini and Robert Svec.





NOTE: TASR has asked all 11 presidential candidates for interviews.

