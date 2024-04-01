Election24: Korcok Warns Public of Fake Campaign Website

Bratislava, March 30 (TASR) - Presidential candidate Ivan Korcok has warned the public of a fake website made to look like his campaign site, announcing that he's set to file a criminal complaint over it, TASR learnt from Korcok's election team on Saturday.

The candidate at the same time reported that his actual, official campaign website was unavailable on Saturday due to hacker attacks.

"There is still one week left in the campaign and the likelihood that similar attempts will continue is high. Please use your common sense and don't be influenced by these embarrassing efforts," Korcok commented on the matter.