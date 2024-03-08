Election24: Svec: Slovakia Should Quit NATO and European Union

Bratislava, March 8 (TASR) - Slovakia should quit NATO and the European Union (EU), while the president's most important power is ratifying international agreements, presidential candidate Robert Svec, who can imagine serving as president without the amnesty-granting power, has stated in an interview for TASR. This interview with Svec is a part of a series of interviews with candidates for the post of Slovak president.





-What do you view as the most important role of the Slovak president?-



The president must unite people and offer both short-term and long-term visions for our country.





-Which power of the president do you find to be the most important, and without which power could you imagine operating in the presidential post, or which one do you not plan to use?-



I view ratification of international agreements as the most important power, and I can imagine serving in the presidential post without the power to grant amnesties.





-Some political parties have spoken about the need for a change in the electoral system? Is this change needed? Would you sign off a change in the electoral system?-



A change in the electoral system is desirable, and I prefer a presidential form of government.





-What is your attitude towards Slovakia's membership of NATO and the EU? We've been members of these organisations for 20 years.-



Out of the EU, and of NATO. Membership of these groupings is destroying our nation and state from the value, economic and political viewpoints. Slovakia doesn't need bad European solutions, it needs Slovak solutions and neutrality.





-The president of the Slovak Republic also holds the post of commander of the armed forces. What is your stance on financing the army, its modernisation and strengthening, also in view of what's happening east of our borders?-



The army needs to be strengthened in terms of personnel, equipment and finances. The army must again be strong, flexible, well-equipped and capable of protecting Slovak territory even without the help of alleged allies.





-What is your opinion of aid to Ukraine? Do you support Ukraine's membership of the EU?-



The Union has approved the start of accession talks. We can provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid, but in no case with military aid. Ukraine does not belong to the EU!





-Should the president be a counterbalance to the government? Why?-



Just read the Slovak Constitution - it clearly says that the president is part of executive power. So the statements by some candidates about counterbalance are statements by political amateurs who don't even know what post in the state they are running for.





A total of 11 candidates are running for the presidential post in this year's election. They are: Andrej Danko, Patrik Dubovsky, Krisztian Forro, Stefan Harabin, Ivan Korcok, Marian Kotleba, Jan Kubis, Igor Matovic, Milan Nahlik, Peter Pellegrini and Robert Svec.





