Emergency Measures for Foot-and-mouth Disease Enter into force

Bratislava, March 21 (TASR) - The extraordinary emergency measures ordered by Chief Veterinary Surgeon Martin Chudy in connection with the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease have entered into force in Slovakia and will be valid until further notice.

According to Chudy, the disease can pose a serious danger to animal health.

Any movement of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals, including farmed game (also described as susceptible animals), except for necessary transport within the same holding, is prohibited throughout Slovakia. "This prohibition also applies to any movement of susceptible animals from other countries to Slovakia and from Slovakia to other countries," said Chudy.

The international transport of these animals through the districts of Komarno (Nitra region) and Dunajska Streda (Trnava region) is also prohibited. In the case of the other districts, international transport with loading and unloading outside Slovakia is only possible without stopping and unloading in Slovakia.

It is also ordered to close all facilities for displaying animals to the public, including zoos and circuses in which susceptible animals are kept.

The Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry also issued a ban on the public use of forests in Dunajska Streda and Komarno districts in order to minimise the risk of spreading foot-and-mouth disease and to minimise disturbance and movement of game as a possible carrier of the disease.