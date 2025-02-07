European Commission: We've Seen No Indications of Slovakia Considering EU Exit

Brussels/Bratislava, February 7 (TASR) - The European Commission (EC) hasn't registered any indications that Slovakia is considering quitting the European Union, EC President Ursula von der Leyen's chief spokesperson Paula Pinho told TASR on Friday.

"There is, in fact, constructive and productive cooperation between the Commission and the Slovak government. President von der Leyen and Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) are in regular contact," said Pinho, adding that the EC and Slovak authorities have been cooperating on a full range of issues.

"Slovak citizens are part of the identity of the European Union," added the EC's chief spokesperson.

A discussion in Slovakia about the government's alleged plans to take Slovakia out of the EU arose in January after House Vice-chair Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD) expressed his disagreement with the opposition Freedom and Solidarity's (SaS) proposal to enshrine Slovakia's EU and NATO membership in the Constitution, stating that the two groupings are evolving over time and that the country should be prepared to exit them as a last resort. However, he stressed that Smer-SD's goal isn't to quit the EU or NATO.

The opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party reacted by rejecting any considerations about Slovakia's exit from the EU and NATO. "What we warned about is being confirmed: Slovak Premier Robert Fico is preparing the ground to take Slovakia out of Europe," it stated.

Fico subsequently repeatedly declared that the current government has never taken and will not take any steps that question Slovakia's EU and NATO membership.

President Peter Pellegrini organised roundtable talks on the topic of Slovakia's foreign-political orientation earlier this week. It was attended by the chairmen of coalition Smer-SD, Voice-SD and SNS parties, as well as the opposition Christian Democrats (KDH). Following the talks, Pellegrini gave assurances that none of the coalition leaders or the opposition KDH wants or is preparing for Slovakia to exit from the EU or NATO. Pellegrini therefore views one of the main reasons for the current protests in Slovakia as irrelevant.

Protests against the government's policies are scheduled to take place under the 'Slovakia is Europe' slogan in several towns and cities in Slovakia as well as abroad on Friday evening.