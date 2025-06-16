Evacuation Flight Brings Home First Citizens of Slovakia and Other Countries

Bratislava, 16 June (TASR) - The first evacuated Slovak nationals arrived in Slovakia on Monday from the Middle East crisis area, along with citizens of other countries, Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) told a press conference on Monday evening, adding that further evacuation flights will be carried out in the following days.

A total of 30 Slovaks arrived on the evacuation flight, including 25 tourists and 5 employees of the Slovak embassy. The repatriates also included citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Austria, Estonia, Spain and Malaysia.

"We're already preparing another flight on Tuesday (17 June), which should take the citizens of the Slovak Republic, who are still reporting to us, as well as nationals of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia and France," said Blanar, adding that on Wednesday (18 June) they will repatriate the family members of diplomats who are still in Tel Aviv, along with citizens of Spain, Romania, Italy and Latvia, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and the Netherlands.