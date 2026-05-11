Pellegrini: Slovakia and Austria Close Partners Geographically and Politically

Bratislava, 11 May (TASR) - Slovakia and Austria are close partners not only geographically, but also politically and, above all, on a human level, stated President Peter Pellegrini following Monday's visit by his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen to the Presidential Palace in Bratislava.

Both declared that relations between the countries are excellent and that they plan to deepen them further.

The presidents discussed bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as current global issues and their implications. They spoke about, for example, the current state of the EU and their views on its future direction, and they touched on the issue of deeper integration among member states. The Slovak head of state conveyed to his Austrian counterpart that Slovakia remains cautious on the latter topic, especially regarding a common foreign or defence policy, while emphasising that he respects Van der Bellen's different perspective on the matter. In connection with armed conflicts around the world, both agreed on the need to seek peaceful solutions and uphold international law.

According to Pellegrini, Slovakia and Austria are focusing on modernising transport infrastructure between the two countries and on cross-border cooperation. He highlighted the mutually beneficial trade cooperation and added that common priorities also include energy security and increasing the competitiveness of industry in both countries, particularly in the automotive sector. Slovakia is interested in boosting expert dialogue with Austria.

Van der Bellen described relations between the two countries as excellent and very friendly and highlighted the unique proximity of the capitals, Vienna and Bratislava. "Activities and mutual visits at all levels are intensive, and based on these good relations, very good programmes and support for people and their daily lives can truly develop," added the Austrian president.

Both stressed the importance of regional cooperation. Tuesday's (12 May) summit of the Austerlitz Format (S3: Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia) presidents in Bratislava is also expected to contribute to its development. "Strong and solid bilateral relations, as well as regional cooperation, are the cornerstone of effective cooperation at the European level," noted the Austrian president. Both heads of state declared their interest in continuing to deepen cooperation at all levels.

Following a joint lunch on Monday, the Slovak and Austrian presidents are set to lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bratislava. As part of the afternoon programme, Van der Bellen will hold talks with Parliamentary Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) and Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD). The Austrian president told reporters that he'll also ask Fico about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday (9 May).