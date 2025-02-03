Fico Also Discusses in Brussels Forthcoming Amendment to Slovak Constitution

In addition to attending the informal summit of the European Union, Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) met on Monday in Brussels with European Commissioners for Energy Dan Jorgensen and for Democracy and the Rule of Law Michael McGrath, TASR learnt from the prime minister's video posted on a social network on Monday.



Fico described the meeting with Jorgensen as "traditional" as they discussed gas supplies for Slovakia.



The subject of the conversation with McGrath was a "technical legal problem" of when the Slovak Constitution can take precedence over EU acts, said Fico. McGrath had previously pointed out that the primacy of EU law is firmly established in the practice of the CJEU and the matter is not open to debate.



The premier presented to the EU commissioner the intention to include in the Constitution a provision that the Slovak Republic recognises only two genders - male and female. According to him, the amendment also concerns the adoption of children. Fico also wants the state education programme to be in line with the Constitution.



Fico went on to say that he agreed on a dialogue with McGrath. He therefore expressed his conviction that if any proposal to amend the Slovak Constitution is finally submitted to the Slovak Parliament, it will be "perfect" from the legal point of view and won't cause any conflicts with Brussels.



According to Fico, the EU summit confirmed that "the world has changed completely", mentioning the moves taken by US President Donald Trump, who has imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, who's pushing for increased arms spending and is proposing that Greenland should become part of the USA.



"Under these circumstances, it's all the more important to tell the Slovak public how the government will behave within the framework of our membership of the EU and NATO if it faces all the difficulties in the light of the events described above," added Fico.