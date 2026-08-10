Victims of Mining Tragedies Commemorated in Handlova on White Roses Day

Handlova, 10 August (TASR) - The public and politicians gathered in Handlova (Trencin region) on Monday evening, the Day of White Roses, to commemorate the victims of the biggest tragedy in the modern history of Slovak mining, when an explosion at the Handlova mine claimed lives of nine miners and 11 mine rescue workers on 10 August 2009.

House Chair Richard Rasi, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (both Voice-SD) and Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Richard Takac (Smer-SD) came to Handlova to pay honour to the victims of this, as well as other mining accidents.

"Handlova will forever be a place that reminds us not only of the pain of one tragedy, but also of the strength of people who stood by each other in difficult times," said Rasi in his address.

He noted that mining has always been a profession of courage, with miners descending into darkness, dust and danger every day. "They knew the risk and yet took it every day. Not only for their families, but for society as a whole. Their work remained hidden deep underground, but its importance was visible in the lives of us all. They descended into the darkness so that others could live in the light," he added.