Fico: EU Countries Hypocritical about Situation in Gaza

Brussels, December 15 (TASR-correspondent) - EU countries are behaving hypocritically regarding the current events in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing Israeli military retaliation for the October 7 attack by Hamas, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said on Friday at the end of the two-day EU summit in Brussels.

After the end of the European Council negotiations, Fico condemned the disunity of EU member states' views on the current events in the Middle East, where the conflict between the Israeli armed forces and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas is taking place.

"We can see how the EU is divided, absolutely in half. The Union is unable to agree on a written position regarding Israel. The opinions are very different," the Slovak premier said, commenting on the situation and added that Israel undoubtedly has the right to use appropriate force to respond to terrorist attacks by Hamas.

"We all condemned this attack, but every use of force, every retaliation, has its rules set by international and humanitarian law," stressed Fico.

According to him, the worst thing is the "hypocritical face of the EU", which, he claims, is unable to say that in two months of Israeli shelling in Gaza, more children died than in the whole of 2023 in all the wars in the world, that in this Palestinian enclave there are already 20,000 victims and a catastrophic humanitarian situation.

Talks on the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip were not originally planned for the summit, but several member countries pushed for them.

