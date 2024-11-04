Fico: Gotion's Investment to Be Turning Point in Slovak-Chinese Relationship

Bratislava/Hefei, November 4 (TASR) - Chinese company Gotion's investment in Slovakia was high on the agenda of Slovak Premier Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) visit to the Chinese province of Anhui on Monday, TASR learnt from the Government Office on the same day.

Fico met the general secretary of the provincial government, Liang Yanshun in the province's capital, Hefei. The company that plans to manufacture batteries for electric cars in Slovakia has its headquarters in the province of Anhui.

"Gotion's investment in Slovakia will be one of the turning points in the relationship between China and Slovakia," stated Fico, adding that this investment has the full support of the Slovak Government. Fico and the secretary general also spoke about the strategic partnership concluded between China and Slovakia. "The strategic partnership gives us new possibilities and tools to build human and economic relations," added the Slovak premier.

Fico noted that Gotion's investment amounting to €1.4 billion might be one of the biggest in the history of independent Slovakia. It should bring 1,300 new jobs, own development and cooperation with the most important carmakers, especially Volkswagen, which has directly entered Gotion as its shareholder. "If nothing unforeseen happens, construction work will begin next March," said Fico, calling the investment as the right one for Slovakia and useful for the whole of Europe.

After meeting officials of the provincial government, Fico also visited the Gotion headquarters. He met the company's management and visited its research and development centre. A couple of days ago, the centre was also visited by Slovaks from a locality where the new battery plant should be built. Fico praised the high added technological value of this production. "It's good news that these state-of-the-art technologies will be part of the plant in Slovakia. It will contribute to maintaining the competitiveness of our automotive industry," stressed the premier.

The Slovak premier concluded his programme in the province with a visit to the local university, where he delivered a lecture to students about the foreign-policy priorities of the Slovak government and the global role of China. Subsequently, Fico moved to Shanghai, where he is scheduled to take part in the opening of the CIIE international import fair on Tuesday (November 5).