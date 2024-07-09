Fico Has Phone Call with Ukrainian Premier, Confirms Offer of Hospitalisation

Bratislava, July 9 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) spoke on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal, confirming to him the offer to hospitalise in Slovakia child cancer patients from Kiev, TASR was told by the Government Office's press and information department on Tuesday.

They agreed that the technical transport and subsequent hospitalisation will be arranged by health ministers. Fico thanked Shmyhal for the expressions of support for him following the assassination attempt.

"The premiers further agreed that the governments will shortly exchange an assessment of the implementation of the commitments made at the joint meeting of the Slovak and Ukrainian governments in Michalovce (Kosice region) and will start the preparation of the next joint meeting of the governments," said the Government Office, adding that the Ukrainian prime minister invited the Slovak government to a meeting in Ukraine, with the second half of September or early October 2024 being set as a tentative date. "The prime ministers agreed that the joint negotiation of the governments will be an excellent opportunity for an open and fair dialogue on a whole range of issues," said the office.

Fico congratulated Ukraine on the opening of negotiations on the country's accession to the EU. The Slovak cabinet is ready to provide technical assistance to the Ukrainian government in these talks.