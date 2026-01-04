Fico: I'll Use All My Experience to Prevent Slovakia from Being Dragged into War

Bratislava, 4 January (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) condemned and rejected the US attack on Venezuela in his video on social media on Sunday, stating that he'll never slacken his peace efforts, while using all his experience to ensure Slovakia is never dragged into any "military adventure".

"Peace is not an overused word, it must be the essence of our existence and our work," stated Fico, adding that even though handling conflicts requires a great deal of effort, his role as prime minister is to ensure that every government member duly complies with the approved programme.

"However, we can only fulfil this duty under peaceful conditions. Peace isn't everything, but without peace, everything turns into nothing," stated Fico.

Today, according to him, great powers do whatever they want, completely erasing the existence of international law and the need to adhere to it. "Unfortunately, the UN is on its knees, and the UN Security Council, without a reform and without its powers being thoroughly strengthened, is completely toothless," said Fico. He believes that a country as small as Slovakia can do nothing about it, just watch in disbelief what is happening between the USA and Venezuela.

Fico also pointed to the prepared intergovernmental cooperation agreement between the U.S. and Slovakia for building a new unit in the Jaslovske Bohunice nuclear power plant, which is important to him.

"However, I would look ridiculous and unreliable if, after withdrawing troops from Iraq, vetoing mandatory quotas, rejecting a war loan for Ukraine and repeatedly stating that the use of Russian military force in Ukraine is a violation of international law, I deliberately remained silent in the case of Venezuela," said Fico. He explained that this was the reason why he condemned and rejected "this latest oil adventure" of the United States, even at the cost that his clear and consistent stance might politically worsen mutual relations between both countries for some time.

He also considers the decision to pursue a policy in all cardinal directions to be currently the most pragmatic and beneficial solution for Slovakia. Global events confirm that no one, not even the weaker ones, can be safe from risk.

"For Slovakia, a multipolar world based on good and friendly relations with all those who are interested in such relations, regardless of whether they are in the West, East, North or South, is the best guarantee," said the prime minister, pointing to the Second World War which started with local conflicts that eventually spread to a "global explosion".

"At the beginning of 2026, we're facing a similar situation. All the more reason to speak loudly about peace," concluded Fico.