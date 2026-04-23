Fico Leaves for Informal Summit of EU Leaders in Cyprus

Bratislava, 23 April (TASR) - Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) left for Cyprus on Thursday afternoon, where he's scheduled to attend a two-day informal summit of leaders of European Union (EU) member states.

The conflict in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine and the EU's Multi-annual Financial Framework for 2028-2034 will be high on the agenda of the summit.

The informal meeting of the European Council will begin on Thursday evening with a working dinner at the port of Agia Napa. The leaders will first hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on support for Kiev and ways to increase pressure on Moscow. The subsequent debate will focus on the situation in the Middle East and its energy and economic implications for the EU. Measures aimed at stabilising the energy market will also be discussed.

The summit will continue in Nicosia on Friday (24 April). During the opening part, the leaders will exchange views with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola before holding a discussion on the EU's Multi-annual Financial Framework for 2028-2034. In the afternoon, partners from the Mediterranean will join the leaders of the EU27 for a working lunch.

The Slovak premier will subsequently move to the Ledra Palace Hotel in the buffer zone. Fico plans to lay a wreath at the memorial of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) and to water the Slovak Tree of Peace. He'll then visit the premises of the bi-communal dialogue between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties.

Fico is due to return to Slovakia on Friday.