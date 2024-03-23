Fico Offers Russian Ambassador Cooperation over Moscow Concert Attack

Bratislava, March 23 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), on behalf of the entire Slovak government, presented Russian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Bratchikov, with expressions of solidarity and sincere regret, TASR learnt from premier's post on a social network.

During their phone call on Saturday in connection with the attack on Friday (March 22) in Moscow's suburb, the prime minister also offered him cooperation.

"Every country in the world has a duty to cooperate in the fight against terrorism, whoever suffers from its consequences, and in this spirit I offered my cooperation to the ambassador," said the premier.

At least 133 people were killed when camouflaged gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall, in Moscow's northern suburb of Krasnogorsk, and then set fire to the building on Friday evening. The assault was claimed by the Islamic State group.