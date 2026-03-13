Fico Publishes Letter to Zelenskyy, Urges Parliamentary Parties to Sign

Bratislava, 13 March (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) has called on the leaders of the parliamentary parties to append their signatures to his letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking him to resume Russian oil transit via Ukraine, TASR has learnt from the premier's letter published on social media on Friday.

If the Druzhba pipeline is damaged, Fico also asked Zelenskyy to allow an inspection team from the European Commission (EC) and the affected countries to assess the extent of the damage, while also urging him to accept the EC's offer to finance any necessary repairs, along with Slovakia's offer to provide its repair capacities.

"Chairpersons of the relevant political parties, add your signatures to this letter to the Ukrainian President and let us stand together for Slovakia's energy security as a fundamental national interest over which there can be no dispute in Slovakia," stated Fico.

In the letter, Fico recalled Slovakia's assistance to the people of Ukraine and noted that his government supports Ukraine's efforts to join the European Union. However, the Ukrainian president's unilateral decisions to halt gas transit and suspend oil supplies are causing economic damage to Slovakia, stated Fico.

"In accordance with applicable EU decisions and exemptions from sanctions against the Russian Federation, Slovakia is entitled to continue receiving oil of Russian origin," he stressed.

The premier has already announced that the letter will be signed by representatives of the coalition parties. Opposition parties are unlikely to follow suit, with some of their representatives having already rejected the call in advance.