Fico Requests to Set Up Group to Assess Condition of Druzhba Oil Pipeline

Bratislava, 27 February (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) announced in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday that he and Hungarian premier Viktor Orban are proposing to set up an inspection group to examine the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline, TASR has learnt from Fico's post on social media on Friday.

The group should be composed of experts nominated by the European Commission and member states. According to Fico, he got the impression that Ukraine is not interested in resuming oil transit. Fico also admitted to meeting with Zelenskyy. He would prefer it to take place in one of the European Union countries.

"I informed the president that his decision to halt oil transit is causing us logistical difficulties and economic damage. The conversation confirmed that we have different views on the condition of the pipeline. While our intelligence reports confirm that the pipeline is not damaged and nothing is preventing oil transit, the Ukrainian president insisted that repairing the pipeline would take a long time," wrote Fico.

The premier added that the Ukrainian side hasn't yet allowed the Slovak ambassador in Kiev to carry out the inspection. Ukraine was supposed to take the same stance on the inspection by the European Union ambassador to Ukraine. "President Zelenskyy rejected such an inspection, citing the negative opinion of the Ukrainian intelligence services," he stated.

The prime minister also confirmed that the Ukrainian head of state had sent an invitation to a joint meeting. "I accepted this invitation and asked the Government Office and the Foreign and European Affairs Ministry to work with the Ukrainian side to find a suitable date for such a meeting, while I prefer to meet with the Ukrainian president in one of the EU member states that the Ukrainian president visits frequently," he wrote.

Russian oil hasn't been flowing through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia since 27 January. According to Ukraine, the reason is a Russian attack on a pipeline facility in the town of Brody in Lviv region. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Fico suspect Kiev of political blackmail and of interfering in the election campaign in Hungary. Ukraine rejects this and says it is working to repair the damaged infrastructure.