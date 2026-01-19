Fico Speaks with Merz on Phone, Plans to Send Letter to von der Leyen

Bratislava, 19 January (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) spoke on the phone with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday, TASR was told by the Government Office's communications department on Monday, adding that Fico told him that he'll send on Tuesday (20 January) an open letter to European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen and bring it to the attention of all prime ministers and heads of EU member states.

According to the premier, world leaders don't take the EU entirely seriously, which can be attributed to "nonsensical climate goals and suicidal migration policies".

"I've proposed several solutions to the federal chancellor and I hope that he'll visit Slovakia soon, as he promised. We have a lot to talk about," he said, adding that several hundred German companies operate in Slovakia, and the Slovak economy is particularly dependent on German economic development due to the huge concentration of car production.

Fico said that he talked about the current "serious international situation" with Merz, adding that he primarily discussed his conversation with US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which took place on Saturday (17 January) at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

"The US president is clearly pursuing the national interests of the US. If the EU acted in this way, we would be in a completely different position than we're now," said the Slovak prime minister, noting that world leaders don't take the European Union entirely seriously.

During their meeting in Florida, Fico and Trump touched on several topics, including the war in Ukraine, the European Union, and mutual bilateral relations, according to a statement released by the Government Office's press and information department after the meeting.