Fico: Sufficient Electricity Supply at Affordable Price Foundation of Stability

Prague, 13 October (TASR) - A sufficient supply of reliable electricity at an affordable price is a fundamental prerequisite for the economic stability, competitiveness and energy security of any country, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated in a video address at the 19th European Nuclear Energy Forum (ENEF) in Prague on Tuesday, noting that energy policy forms part of economic policy, social stability and national security, TASR was told by the Government Office on Tuesday.

Fico emphasised that the energy sector remains at the centre of global politics and pointed out that the European perspective on nuclear energy is gradually changing. "Nuclear power currently accounts for around a quarter of the electricity in the European Union and remains one of the main pillars of its low-carbon generation. The question, therefore, is no longer whether nuclear power has a place in the European energy mix, but how to build new capacity within a reasonable timeframe and at a reasonable cost," he stated.

The premier highlighted the importance of the ENEF, which, in his opinion, is growing. He pointed out that the European Union has recently adopted a number of strategic documents and has more clearly recognised the importance of nuclear power for energy security, decarbonisation and competitiveness. "It now remains to be seen whether we can turn these intentions into power stations, generation capacity, jobs and functioning supply chains," remarked the prime minister.

At the same time, he highlighted the steps taken by Slovakia in this area, mentioning, for example, the completion and commissioning of a third unit at the Mochovce nuclear power plant (Nitra region) and the progress being made on the fourth unit, which is due to be connected to the Slovak electricity grid on Tuesday. He also highlighted preparations for a new nuclear power plant in Jaslovske Bohunice (Trnava region) and the creation of the post of government proxy for the development of nuclear energy.

According to Fico, particular attention must be paid to linking European nuclear policy with industrial competitiveness. "Slovakia is ready to contribute to this effort. We have experience in constructing, operating and decommissioning. We have experts, industrial enterprises and a public that understands the importance of nuclear power. We have projects under construction and in the pipeline, and a firm conviction that nuclear energy will remain an integral part of our future," he stressed.