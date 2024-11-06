Fico: Trump's Victory Defeat for Liberalism

Bratislava, November 6 (TASR) - Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election is a defeat for liberal and progressive ideas, stated Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) in reaction to the unofficial results of the US presidential elections on Wednesday.



Fico at the same time lambasted the media and its coverage in the run-up to the elections. In his opinion, the result is exactly the opposite of the image that the media tried to create.



Claiming that he respects the decision of the American electorate, the premier noted that it raises questions about international relations and US cooperation with the EU.



"I think we'll be sweating in the EU because we can't be as bold as the administration of the next US president will be," warned Fico, stressing that he too is awaiting Trump's moves concerning the conflict in Ukraine.



"I'm basing my expectations on the fact that Donald Trump himself has announced that he'll be notably active in terms of this issue," said Fico.



Speaking on behalf of the Slovak government, the premier expressed readiness to cooperate with the next US administration "within the possibilities that will be presented".



Republican Party candidate and former US president Donald Trump already has enough votes in the Electoral College to win the presidential election. This was reported by both CNN television and Reuters on Wednesday.