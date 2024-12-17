Fico: Up to Minister to Deal with Health Workers, I'm in Conflict of Interest

Bratislava, December 17 (TASR) - It's up to Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD), who knows exactly what to do, to address the situation in the health-care sector in connection with doctors' resignation notices, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated on Tuesday, stressing that he is in a "deep" conflict of interest when it comes to the issue of health-care workers because they saved his life following the assassination attempt on him in May.

"I'm too subjective when it comes to this topic. You probably know what I'm talking about. I would hate to get into conversations now with the people who saved my life. I'm too subjective and too emotional," the premier told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday regarding the situation with doctors. "I assume that the health minister is a qualified person who knows exactly what to do, but I'm in a deep conflict of interest when it comes to health care," he said, adding that Sasko has his absolute support.

More than 3,300 doctors from hospitals across Slovakia have filed resignation notices in a show of displeasure with the situation prevailing in health care. They are willing to withdraw them if the government starts meeting their demands. They first and foremost insist that the points of a memorandum from 2022 should be met.

The health minister stated that at a meeting with the Medical Trade Union Association on Monday (December 16) the two sides identified five or six key points on which agreement should be reached. The trade union also claims that it's doing its best to reach an agreement.