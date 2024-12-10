Fico: Historic Visit to Brazil Brings First Results

Brasilia, December 10 (TASR-correspondent) - The visit of the Slovak government delegation to Brazil is historic and is bringing first specific results, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said following Tuesday's meeting with Brazilian Vice President Gerald Alckmin in the capital of the largest South American country.

On this occasion, a number of bilateral agreements and memoranda were signed between members of the Slovak and Brazilian governments.

"I'm very pleased that we have an idea where to strengthen mutual economic cooperation on a bilateral basis," stressed Fico. He was originally supposed to be received by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but he is in hospital after Tuesday's surgery to stop a brain haemorrhage. Lula's duties have been taken over by the country's vice-president following his hospitalisation. In this context, the Slovak premier wished the Brazilian president a speedy recovery, adding that he would like to welcome him on an official visit to Slovakia.

Fico pointed out that no Slovak prime minister had been in Brazil since the independent Slovak Republic was set up. According to him, it's important for Slovakia, as a member country of the European Union, that a new format of cooperation is being sought between the EU, Brazil and associations of countries operating in the region. He highlighted the recent completion of negotiations on a long-delayed agreement on the formation of a free trade area between the EU and the Mercosur association, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia.

The Slovak premier pointed out that the Slovak government is pursuing foreign affairs policy oriented in all four cardinal directions, while fully respecting EU and NATO membership. "You are an example for us of a country that forms independent positions. Attitudes that are based on respect for international law and that are based on the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries," emphasised Fico.

The Brazilian vice president praised the first ever visit of a Slovak prime minister. "Your foreign policy, which you are pursuing in all four cardinal directions of the world, is very similar to our foreign policy. Dividing the world into two antagonistic blocs is a very dangerous trap that we must avoid. That's why I want to stress the importance of cooperation, this cooperation can be the cure for instability and for the fragmentation of the world order," stated Alckmin.

According to him, the conclusions of the talks between the EU and Mercosur, which had the support of Slovakia, represent more than just an economic trade agreement. "It also symbolises that two important regions in the world are coming together and want to cooperate. It reinforces the commitment of both partners towards a multilateral approach to trade as well as environmental protection," he added.

The Slovak delegation also includes Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD), Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (Voice-SD) and Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD). With their Brazilian counterparts, they signed on Tuesday, for example, an intergovernmental agreement on defence cooperation, on the exchange of classified information, a protocol to the agreement on preventing double taxation, and a memorandum of understanding in the field of police cooperation.