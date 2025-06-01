Fico Would Support Amendment to Constitution Even If Opposition Came Up With It

Bratislava, 1 June (TASR) - I would support a proposal for an amendment to the Slovak Constitution on the enshrining of two genders, even if an opposition party, for example the Christian Democrats (KDH), came up with it, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) told a press conference on Sunday, stressing that the government is not playing any political games with this proposal as it wants to put what is in the preamble of the Constitution into a more specific form.

"I don't care if the Christian Democrats leader, Mr [Milan] Majersky, comes to Parliament tomorrow to justify the proposal. I'll put it in his hands, go, present it in the House," Fico called on him at a press conference on Sunday.

The government's amendment to the Constitution passed to its second reading on 9 April. According to the draft, two genders - male and female - are to be enshrined in the country's supreme law. At the same time, the Constitution is to include a guarantee of equality between men and women in pay for work done. The constitutional law should regulate the adoption of children and the educational process. The proposal is also intended to secure sovereignty for Slovakia in terms of issues relating to values and cultural and ethical issues.