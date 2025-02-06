Figel: Peace Foundation of Stability, EU Must Become Its Contributor

Kiev/Bratislava, February 6 (TASR) - The foundation of stability is peace and the European Union (EU) shouldn't only be its consumer, but also its contributor, former European commissioner and Slovakia's erstwhile chief negotiator with the EU Jan Figel has stated in an interview for the Ukrainian EuroSapiens programme.

"Peace is a base of stability, security and prosperity. Therefore, European Union must become a producer, creator and promoter of peace. Not only a consumer," said the ex-commissioner.

During the interview, the Ukrainian host discussed with Figel Slovakia's EU accession experience, the steps involved, and his recommendations for Ukraine during its negotiations.

When asked for advice on Ukraine's path to EU membership, Figel highlighted two key areas. The first, from Slovakia's perspective, was the treatment of minorities. He said that a lot of efforts was made to show Hungarian minorities that they are part of the process and society, adding that when people are treated fairly and feel they belong, it creates a strong foundation for success.

Figel's second message was that when people share the same values and stick together, borders become less significant, because people remain united. The European dream is built on diminishing the meaning of borders (although they still exist formally) and people are allowed not only to travel but to live alongside one another.

Figel mentioned that Slovakia made compromises and had to adopt many measures to join the EU. However, these efforts paid off as foreign investments increased after the country became part of the EU. He stressed that integrity doesn't mean that the identity of each nation is absorbed and lost within the Union, but become part of one community.

EuroSapiens programme is an initiative and Youtube channel dedicated to Ukrainians, with an aim to make their European and Euro-Atlantic membership a reality.