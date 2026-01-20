Financial Administration Building Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

Bratislava, 20 January (TASR) – The Financial Administration (FS) building on Mierova Street in Bratislava was evacuated on Tuesday morning after unknown perpetrators sent an email with a bomb threat, while also making threats against FS president Jozef Kiss, TASR has learnt from Martin Dorcak, director of the FS communications department. The police are currently searching the premises.

"The emails may have something to do with yesterday's manipulative and one-sided reports by TV Markiza, the Aktuality.sk news website and other media, as well as with calculated disinformation by politicians regarding the house raid and detention of Zuzana Subova [chairwoman of the extra-parliamentary Pirate Party - Slovakia, ed. note], which could have created the false impression that the FS president was responsible for the operation carried out by the law-enforcement bodies," stated Dorcak.

In this connection, FS president Jozef Kiss has called on both the media and politicians not to spread unverified and false information that could lead to an escalation of tension in society, and to refrain from abusing the media for self-promotion.

"Jozef Kiss and his family have been facing similar attacks and threats for a long period of time. The threats are being investigated by law-enforcement bodies, and the FS president has confidence in their actions," added Dorcak.

Police detained Subova after raiding her home on Monday. The Office for Combating Organised Crime (UBOK) is investigating the suspected criminal offence of dangerous stalking. The police also rejected claims questioning the legality and purpose of the steps taken in the criminal case at hand and described the spreading of unfounded statements about the alleged silencing of individuals or the abuse of police powers as misleading.

Jaroslav Nad, leader of the extra-parliamentary Democrats party, which cooperates with Subova, said that the detention is related to the 'Hacienda' case, to which Subova had drawn attention. Democrats noted that the Pirate Party chair planned to travel to Brussels in a week to testify regarding the case.