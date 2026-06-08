Tibor G., Norbert B. and Dusan K.: Indictment in Purgatory Case Unlawful

Banska Bystrica, 8 June (TASR) - The trial in the Purgatory case, involving allegations concerning the formation and operation of a criminal group within the highest ranks of the police and security bodies between 2012-2018, began at the Specialised Criminal Court (STS) in Banska Bystrica on Monday.

The defence lawyers of most of the 11 defendants described the indictment as unfounded and unlawful, alleging that the law-enforcement bodies concerned were biased, withheld evidence, and that the entire preliminary proceedings were tainted by illegality. They requested that the criminal prosecution should be halted.

The defendants include Nitra-based businessman Norbert B., incumbent Parliamentary Vice-chair Tibor G., who served as Police Corps president from 2012 to 2018, former special prosecutor Dusan K., and former head of Financial Administration [the tax and customs office] Frantisek I. [names abbreviated due to legal reasons]. All have pleaded not guilty.

The same plea was entered by the other defendants, including high-ranking officials of the former National Crime Agency (NAKA) Peter H., Marian Z., Robert K. and Milan M., and former police officer Roman S.

Defence lawyer Marek Para, who represents Tibor G., Norbert B., Marian Z., Milan M., and Robert K. at the trial announced that his clients won't testify at this stage of the proceedings. The prosecutor must first clarify the facts of the case.

The prosecution accuses the group headed by Norbert B. of forming, masterminding and supporting a criminal organisation, plus bribery, accepting bribes, and the abuse of public office. Several of the defendants have publicly denied the charges on multiple occasions. On Monday, they refused to enter into a plea bargain.

"The most serious charge is the setting up and masterminding of a criminal group, by which a criminal group was allegedly created within the police structure, headed de facto by a civilian, so this is truly the ultimate abuse of power by these police officers. They didn't act in the interests of the public, but in the interests of private individuals who gave them instructions and for which they received some form of compensation, or were even appointed to those posts specifically to carry out the instructions of a private individual," stated prosecutor Bohdan Celovsky in response to the indictment, emphasising that the proceedings are lawful and well founded.

In connection with the corruption-related criminal activity, the indictment cites several sums; the biggest bribe is said to have been half a million euros.

"This is serious corruption, and its gravity is heightened by the posts that these people held. These are people whom the public relied on to protect them from the mafia, not to work for the mafia," added the prosecutor. According to him, the court will evaluate the defence's objections, and it is up to the court to decide how to address them.

The trial will continue in July.