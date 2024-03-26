Fire Breaks Out in Chemical Plant in Kysuce Area

Kysucke Nove Mesto, March 26 (TASR) - A fire broke out in a chemical plant in Kysucke Nove Mesto in the district of Cadca (Zilina region) shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Maria Pohankova Zahatlanova, a spokesperson for the Regional Firefighter and Emergency Corps (HaZZ) in Zilina has told TASR, adding that dozens of firefighters with 16 pieces of equipment are engaged at the scene.

"An on-site survey revealed that the production hall and the production lines located in it were on fire," said the spokesperson, adding that shortly before 3 p.m. fire-fighters managed to localise the fire and they are currently continuing to extinguish it.

"Thirty-seven members of the Firefighter and Emergency Corps from Kysucke Nove Mesto, Cadca, Turzovka, Bytca and Zilina were gradually sent to the scene," she said. A unit from the Interior Ministry's Secondary Fire Protection School in Zilina and volunteer firefighters from Horny Vadicov and Kysucky Lieskovec are helping to extinguish the fire as well.