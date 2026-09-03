Firefighters Battle Forest Fire in Slovensky Raj

Spisska Nova Ves/Bratislava, 3 September (TASR) - Firefighters have been battling a forest fire at the Pukanec mountain saddle on the southern edge of the Slovak Paradise (Slovensky raj) park since Wednesday (2 September), spokesperson for the Kosice Regional Directorate of the Firefighter and Rescue Corps Jozef Balint confirmed to TASR on Thursday.



Professional and volunteer firefighters, the Eastern Ground Firefighting Module and forestry employees are involved in the operation, with a helicopter also deployed to fight the blaze. The fire was reported on Wednesday afternoon, but firefighters have still failed to contain it.



The spokesperson reported that an area of coniferous forest measuring approximately 200 by 200 metres is currently burning. "Shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, smoke was reported coming from the forest between the villages of Mlynky and Novoveska Huta. Firefighters conducted a reconnaissance, including with a firefighting drone, and the fire was located in the Pukanec saddle area, where it's burning in difficult-to-access terrain," Balint said.

Two helicopters were deployed to fight the fire on Wednesday evening. The operation currently involves professional firefighters with more than 10 pieces of equipment, as well as five volunteer fire brigades from surrounding villages. A helicopter is also expected to assist with firefighting again during the day.



According to the spokesperson, the fire has not yet been contained, but continues to spread and efforts to extinguish it are underway. "We are also working with forestry employees, who are using heavy machinery to clear the terrain and are trying to create access roads for firefighting equipment. We have also established two water sources on site, from which we are drawing water. These are local ponds," he added.



The Spisska Nova Ves forestry company said the area is particularly known for cranberry and blueberry picking and that the fire was probably caused by irresponsible behaviour by berry pickers. "Approximately 1.5 hectares of forest have so far been completely destroyed by the fire. We urge people not to handle fire at all and to exercise caution," the forestry company said.