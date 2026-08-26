Small Plane Crash Near Sladkovicovo Leaves Two Injured

Sladkovicovo/Bratislava, 26 August (TASR) - Two people were injured in a small plane crash near Sladkovicovo in the Trnava region on Wednesday evening, Trnava regional police reported on the same day.



According to preliminary information, the pilot was carrying out a landing manoeuvre after the engine reportedly failed.



"Two people were on board the Eurofox aircraft when it crashed, and both sustained injuries. The pilot was taken to hospital by ground rescuers. A rescue helicopter landed at the scene for his fellow passenger," police said.



A woman with several injuries was airlifted by a helicopter to a hospital in Bratislava. "The other person from the aircraft, a man, suffered chest injuries and a leg fracture. The paramedics transported him to a hospital in Galanta," Alena Krcova of the Emergency Medical Service Operational Centre told TASR.



Police officers were dispatched to the airfield near Sladkovicovo shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The duty officer immediately notified the Air, Naval and Investigation Unit.



"The exact causes and circumstances of the small aircraft crash will be the subject of further investigation," police added.

